New Howard Ashman documentary to be released on Disney Plus

A brand new documentary about the iconic musical maker Howard Ashman will be added to Disney Plus next month.

Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast) the film is entitled Howard and tells the untold story of Ashman, the lyricist behind the likes of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Little Shop of Horrors.

The film, landing on the streaming service on 20 August, will feature archival footage, personal films and photographs, plus interviews with Howard's friends and family, as well as addressing the writer's untimely death due to AIDS.

The streaming service was launched in the UK earlier this summer, with a plethora of stage shows, musical films and more available to watch right now including the original Broadway production of Hamilton