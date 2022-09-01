Hosts, presenters and performers for The Stage Debut Awards announced

Hosts, presenters and performers have been revealed for The Stage Debut Awards, taking place later this month.

Susan Wokoma (A Midsummer Night's Dream) will host the awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday 18 September on 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Presenting individual awards will be Amanda Abbington (The Unfriend), director Jamie Lloyd, performer Louise Redknapp (Fatal Attraction), performer Sharon Small (Law and Order), Matt Henry (The Drifters Girl), designer Anna Fleischle, playwright Roy Williams and singer Jay McGuinness.

Set to perform at the awards will be Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Shan Ako (Hamilton), singing an original song b Jim Barnes and Kit Buchan, as well as Natalie Paris (Six).