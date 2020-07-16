Horrible Histories drive-in tour cancels some dates following Live Nation decision to pull outdoor shows

Birmingham Stage Company, who produce the Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain series, have announced they have had to amend their tour in light of Live Nation cancelling a series of performance dates.

Six the Musical yesterday had to pull its entire drive-in tour when Live Nation cancelled their performances, due to unpredictable circumstances given local lockdowns.

Birmingham Stage Company said today: "Despite Live Nation's decision to cancel its Utilita Live from The Drive-In Theatre series, Birmingham Stage Company's production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain will continue to visit the five towns and cities listed below, including a week of performances in London."

The show will now play in Northampton on 18 July, Newbury on 25 July, Chelmsford on 1 August, Exeter on 15 August as well as a week-long run in north London from 19 to 23 August.