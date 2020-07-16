Horrible Histories drive-in tour cancels some dates following Live Nation decision to pull outdoor shows
The company had teamed up with Live Nation, who yesterday pulled their entire series of 2020 outdoor productions
Birmingham Stage Company, who produce the Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain series, have announced they have had to amend their tour in light of Live Nation cancelling a series of performance dates.
Six the Musical yesterday had to pull its entire drive-in tour when Live Nation cancelled their performances, due to unpredictable circumstances given local lockdowns.
Birmingham Stage Company said today: "Despite Live Nation's decision to cancel its Utilita Live from The Drive-In Theatre series, Birmingham Stage Company's production of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain will continue to visit the five towns and cities listed below, including a week of performances in London."
The show will now play in Northampton on 18 July, Newbury on 25 July, Chelmsford on 1 August, Exeter on 15 August as well as a week-long run in north London from 19 to 23 August.