Hope Theatre launches season of online monologues

The Hope Theatre in Islington has announced details of its digital project Hope at Home, a five-part series of recorded monologues.

Each piece lasts 15 minutes and explores "a single fascinating slice of life". They have been created by 25 artists commissioned by the theatre earlier this autumn. The first film, My Father's Shed by Henry Egar, will premiere via the theatre's YouTube channel on Monday (23 November).

Subsequent films will be released every Monday after that, culminating in a Christmas special, written by Matt Ballantyne and Toby Hampton, on 21 December. Each will be available free for one week, with audiences able to 'pay what you want' to encourage donations.

Other films in the series are: Where Socks Go by Somebody Jones; A Moment's Peace by Natasha Santos; and Almost There by Michael Head.

Kennedy Bloomer, artistic director of the theatre, said: "We're so excited to share these stories online, and to be able to reach as many people as possible with our pay what you can initiative while our doors are closed. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the theatre in 2021."

The Hope, which opened six years ago above the Hope and Anchor pub, has received over £50,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund to support its reopening next year.