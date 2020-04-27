Hit musical Fun Home to be streamed online

Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre will present a two-week streaming run of its acclaimed 2017 production of Fun Home, the venue has announced.

It will be presented online from 12 to 24 May, with tickets for the stream costing $20 (around £16.10), which according to our TheaterMania friends in the US, is apparently the going rate over there for streaming shows. You can find out more here.

Gary Griffin directed Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron's Tony-winning musical, which is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. It won five Tony Awards in 2015 including for Best Musical and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It had its UK premiere at the Young Vic in 2018.

The company was led by Danni Smith as Alison, Hannah Starr as Medium Alison, and Sage Elliott Harper and Stella Rose Hoyt, who shared the role of Small Alison. Rob Lindley and McKinley Carter starred as Bruce and Helen Bechdel, with Danielle Davis as Joan, Joe Lino as Roy, Preetish Chakraborty as John Bechdel, and Leo Gonzalez as Christian Bechdel.

The production team included Doug Peck (musical director), Charlotte Rivard-Hoster (conductor), Yu Shibagaki (sets), Melissa Ng (costumes), Paul Whitaker (lighting), Ray Nardelli (sound), Mealah Heidenreich and Alec Long (props), and Jessica Forella (production stage manager).