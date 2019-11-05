High Fidelity: Meet the cast and creatives at the Turbine Theatre

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals with the cast and crew of High Fidelity, which plays at the Turbine Theatre by Battersea Power Station until 7 December.

Oliver Ormson and Shanay Holmes lead a cast that includes Eleanor Kane, Rosie Fletcher, Carl Au, Robbie Durham, Joshua Dever, Lauran Rae, Jessica Lee, Bobbie Little and Robert Tripolino.

The show is based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name (which was adapted into a film in 2000 starring John Cusack and Jack Black), and follows a record store owner in his mid-30s who prefers to observe life rather than immerse himself in it – much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. The musical first ran in Boston in 2006.

High Fidelity has book by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green. Vikki Stone has joined the team to help relocate the action back to its London/Camden roots.

Tom Jackson Greaves directs and choreographs the production, which has design by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter and casting by Will Burton. Helen Siveter is the associate director.