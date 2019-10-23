High Fidelity musical London premiere: exclusive first look

WhatOnStage has an exclusive first look at the London premiere of High Fidelity, which is currently playing at the Turbine Theatre until 7 December.

The cast includes Shanay Holmes, Eleanor Kane, Oliver Ormson, Rosie Fletcher, Carl Au, Robbie Durham, Joshua Dever, Lauran Rae, Jessica Lee, Bobbie Little and Robert Tripolino.

Loading...

Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name (which was adapted into a film in 2000 starring John Cusack and Jack Black), the piece follows a record store owner in his mid-30s who prefers to observe life rather than immerse himself in it – much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. The musical first ran in Boston in 2006.

High Fidelity has book by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green. Vikki Stone has joined the team to work with the authors to relocate the action back to its London/Camden roots. Tom Jackson Greaves will direct and choreograph the production, which has designs by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter and casting by Will Burton. Helen Siveter is the associate director.