Heathers announces fan celebration day on 1 September

Put this date in your diaries... a special Heathers fan day will take place on 1 September.

The event will feature choreography and vocal workshops on the show's stage, with multiple Q&As set to take place throughout the day in the bar.

Appearing in the Q&As will be cast members including Lisanne Falk (who played Heather McNamara in the original film), current Veronica Ailsa Davidson and Martha Mhairi Angus.

There will also be a chance for Heathers fans to display their knowledge in a quiz.

The Heathers "Big Fan Day" will start at 12pm with the afternoon activities running until 6pm. The hit musical continues its run at The Other Palace.

Throughout the day there will be photo opportunities, giveaways, cosplay and scrunchy-making tutorials.

You can book tickets for the fan event on The Other Palace website.