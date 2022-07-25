Heathers and Millennials extend London runs at The Other Palace

Two fan-favourite musicals will be continuing their London runs!

Elliot Clay's song-cycle Millennials, playing in The Other Palace's studio space, has extended its London run by four weeks, with a finishing date currently set for 4 September 2022. New casting for the ongoing run is to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Heathers has extended its London run by an additional 24 weeks, with a new closing date of 19 February 2023. The show will also host a sing-a-long performance on 18 January.

The venue has also revealed that it will partner with Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust (Masterclass) to jointly host a programme of events to support young writers in August 2022.

Producer and venue owner Bill Kenwright said: "It was always my intention to celebrate The Other Palace as a home for new musicals when I bought it. But, right now, the question is, what do you do with a sell-out hit musical like Heathers in the meantime? There's never a sensible time to take off any musical that is breaking box office records, playing to capacity and receiving delirious standing ovations, but right now with our industry in the situation it is in and so many shows struggling, it would be almost perverse.

"We're delighted to continue to present exciting new work in our studio, supporting the next generation of writers with the Haymarket, and will hopefully continue to fill both theatres with the vibrant audiences that are embracing the building right now."