Headlong artistic director Jeremy Herrin to step down in 2020

Jeremy Herrin, the artistic director of Headlong, will step down in 2020 after seven years in the post.

Highlights of Herrin's tenure with Headlong include The Nether (Royal Court and the West End), Duncan Macmillan's People, Places and Things (National Theatre, UK tour, the West End and off-Broadway) and James Graham's This House (UK tour and the West End). Over 1.2 million people attended Headlong shows during Herrin's time in the post.

Alongside his own productions, Herrin's programming has provided career platforms for such directors as Ellen McDougall (UK tour of The Glass Menagerie), Sam Pritchard (Pity at the Royal Court) and Amy Hodge (Mother Courage and her Children at the Royal Exchange Theatre).

Herrin, who will focus on his career as a freelance director, comments: "I've had the most wonderfully creative time at Headlong and I'm deeply proud of what we've achieved. I've loved being able to produce our great work around the country. It's been an honour to support some great artists, and be supported by our smart board to evolve what Headlong is about.

"I'm proud of the shows and I think Headlong Futures, Headlong Origins and the way the company operates are real achievements. I'm looking forward to a fantastic final year at Headlong, and I'll be cheerleading the superb Alan Stacey and my talented colleagues as Headlong further cements itself as one of our best companies.

"As well as the team, I'd like to thank Arts Council England and Headlong's incredibly generous donors for allowing us to take artistic risks and to reach such large, diverse and enthusiastic audiences.

"Theatre is such a powerful form and it's been a privilege to imagine it, make it and share it with this fantastic company and the community around it."

Recruitment for a new artistic director will begin in October.