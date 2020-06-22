Further images and first look released for Hamilton Disney+ film

Further photos have been released for the upcoming streamed release of Hamilton on Disney+.

Daveed Diggs and the cast

© Disney

Originally meant to be released in cinemas next year, the show will feature the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs and more, and be available on Disney on 3 July. It will be released in the UK.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The West End production continues to run at the Victoria Palace Theatre and won five WhatsOnStage Awards in 2019.

You can watch a special sneak peek at the show here:

Also, a tiny bit of news on the new songs I'm writing for @DisneyAnimation... https://t.co/DCT1HPC4ba — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

Watch the film's trailer here.