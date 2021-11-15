Hairspray writers create Captain America musical for Marvel

Tony-winning Hairspray and Smash songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have penned the tune for the musical within the new Marvel and Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Scenes from Rogers: the Musical were first glimpsed in the Hawkeye trailer, with exteriors of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, currently home to Tina – The Tina Turner Musical used as the fake show's Broadway house.

Shaiman and Wittman's song focuses on the Avengers and the Battle of New York and was written at the behest of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Shaiman told Marvel.com that he was first approached by Feige at an Academy Awards dinner. Feige, a "film score nerd," began a conversation about Shaiman's screen work, and eventually tasked the pair with creating the Rogers song for Hawkeye.

Hawkeye, which premieres on the streaming platform November 24, is led by Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Also in the cast are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.