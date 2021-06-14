Hair opens at the London Palladium: in photos

Photos have been released from yesterday's concert version of Hair, being presented at The London Palladium.

Grace Mouat

© Danny Kaan

The piece has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado with music by Galt MacDermot, and tells the story of a group of anti-war, politically active, long-haired hippies in the 1960s. It has numbers including "Good Morning, Star Shine", "Let the Sunshine In" and "Aquarius".

Hair has musical direction by Paul Schofield, design by David Shields, lighting and video design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Dan Samson. It will once again be directed by Arlene Phillips after first being staged on a Battersea pier last summer.

The cast will include Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Francis (Rent), Matt Croke (Aladdin), Jodie Steele (Heathers), Grace Mouat (Six), Millie O'Connell (Rent) and Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie'').

Jodie Steele

© Danny Kaan

While the show has completed its run in London, it will be playing for two performances at the Mayflower in Southampton on 27 June 2021.

Hair

© Danny Kaan

Matt Croke

© Danny Kaan

Millie O'Connell

© Danny Kaan

The cast of Hair

© Danny Kaan

Layton Williams

© Danny Kaan