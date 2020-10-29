Hair to be staged at The London Palladium next month

The Turbine Theatre production of Hair will run for two performances at The London Palladium.

The piece is directed by Arlene Phillips with musical direction by Katy Richardson, design by David Shields, lighting design by Andrew Exeter, and sound design by Dan Samson.

Appearing in the show are Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX), Matt Croke (Aladdin, Funny Girl), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out Of Hell, & Juliet), Grace Mouat (SIX and & Juliet) Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress) and Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Rent).

The piece has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado with music by Galt MacDermot, and tells the story of a group of anti-war, politically active, long-haired hippies in the 1960s. It has numbers including"Good Morning, Star Shine", "Let the Sunshine In" and "Aquarius".

It will play for one night only at both 5pm and 8.45pm on 16 November, followed by two nights at the Southampton Mayflower on the 19 and 20 November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.