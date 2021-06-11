Hair at The London Palladium: in rehearsals

The Turbine Theatre production of Hair The Musical (In Concert) is in rehearsals for its London Palladium run.

The piece will play two performances at the Palladium on Sunday 13 June, followed by two performances at the Southampton Mayflower Theatre on 27 June 2021.

Hair has musical direction by Paul Schofield, design by David Shields, lighting and video design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Dan Samson. It will once again be directed by Arlene Phillips.

The cast will include Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress), Tom Francis (Rent), Matt Croke (Aladdin), Jodie Steele (Heathers), Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet), Millie O'Connell (Six, Rent) and Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Rent).

Hair has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado with music by Galt MacDermot, and tells the story of a group of anti-war, politically active, long-haired hippies in the 1960s. It has numbers including "Good Morning, Star Shine", "Let the Sunshine In" and "Aquarius".

