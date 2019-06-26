Hadley Fraser, Nancy Carroll and the cast of The Deep Blue Sea at Chichester Festival Theatre
The show opens this week at Chichester Festival Theatre
Production images of The Deep Blue Sea at Chichester Festival Theatre have been announced.
Terence Rattigan's play opens at the venue this week, starring Hadley Fraser and Nancy Carroll.
Rattigan's play follows Hester Collyer and her affair with former RAF pilot Freddie and the fall-out from their relationship. It runs until 27 July and is directed by Paul Foster.
