WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Photos

Hadley Fraser, Nancy Carroll and the cast of The Deep Blue Sea at Chichester Festival Theatre

The show opens this week at Chichester Festival Theatre

Nancy Carroll as Hester in The Deep Blue Sea
© Manuel Harlan

Production images of The Deep Blue Sea at Chichester Festival Theatre have been announced.

Terence Rattigan's play opens at the venue this week, starring Hadley Fraser and Nancy Carroll.

Loading...

Rattigan's play follows Hester Collyer and her affair with former RAF pilot Freddie and the fall-out from their relationship. It runs until 27 July and is directed by Paul Foster.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...