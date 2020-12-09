Hackney Empire announces 2021 pantomime plans

It's no understatement to say that theatres have taken something of a hit this year – but 2021 looks set to see shows return in droves.

Hackney Empire has just unveiled its 2021 pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk. The 22nd pantomime at the east London theatre, the show will once more star award-winner Clive Rowe (making his 14th pantomime appearance) as Dame Daisy Trott. The full cast and creative team is to be revealed.

Yamin Choudury, artistic director, and Jo Hemmant, Executive Director, from Hackney Empire said: "Every year pantomimes across the country create opportunities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds to experience first-hand the incredible and transformative effects of live performance in theatre. For many, it is a first of its kind; a truly inclusive, representative and multigenerational access point to arts and culture in theatre, and this is particularly true here at Hackney Empire.

"So it means a lot more to us than 'just not being able to put on a show', it means we have to work doubly hard to create a powerful, magical, exciting and fun experience for you all in 2021 and we can't wait to welcome you back next year to do just that!"

The piece runs from 20 November to 2 January.