Andrew Scott and James McArdle among h100 nominees

Nominees have been announced for this year's h100 Awards, organised by the h Club (formerly Hospital Club).

The awards, now in their eleventh year, recognise the UK's creative talent across ten different categories including fashion, film, music and theatre.

There is also a category recognising ‘ones to watch' across all ten disciplines who are under the age of 30.

Nominees in the theatre category this year include actors James McArdle and Andrew Scott, directors Nadia Fall and Tamara Harvey, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham and playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcom.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place at h Club Studios on 10 September.

Selected shortlists

Theatre & Performance

James McArdle – Actor

Tamara Harvey – Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd

Andrew Scott – Actor

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow – Writers

Rosie Elnile – Performance Designer

Nadia Fall – Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Clare Perkins – Actress

Ben and Max Ringham – Composers and sound engineers

Prema Mehta – Lighting Designer

Morgan Lloyd Malcom – Playwright and Screenwriter

Under 30s

Sope Dirisu – Actor

Hussain Manawar – Poet, Writer and Actor

Riyadh Khalaf – Author

Liv Little – Founder & Editor in chief gal-dem

Ibrahim Kamara – Digital Entrepreneur & Co-Founder GUAP Magazine

Jamz Supernova – DJ and Radio Presenter

Rebekah Murrell – Director and Actor

Grace Wales Bonner – Fashion Designer

Sanne Visser –Material Explorer

Isabel Adomakoh Young – Actor, Writer and Activist