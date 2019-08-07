Andrew Scott and James McArdle among h100 nominees
The awards recognise the UK's creative talent across ten different categories
Nominees have been announced for this year's h100 Awards, organised by the h Club (formerly Hospital Club).
The awards, now in their eleventh year, recognise the UK's creative talent across ten different categories including fashion, film, music and theatre.
There is also a category recognising ‘ones to watch' across all ten disciplines who are under the age of 30.
Nominees in the theatre category this year include actors James McArdle and Andrew Scott, directors Nadia Fall and Tamara Harvey, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham and playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcom.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place at h Club Studios on 10 September.
Selected shortlists
Theatre & Performance
James McArdle – Actor
Tamara Harvey – Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd
Andrew Scott – Actor
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow – Writers
Rosie Elnile – Performance Designer
Nadia Fall – Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Clare Perkins – Actress
Ben and Max Ringham – Composers and sound engineers
Prema Mehta – Lighting Designer
Morgan Lloyd Malcom – Playwright and Screenwriter
Under 30s
Sope Dirisu – Actor
Hussain Manawar – Poet, Writer and Actor
Riyadh Khalaf – Author
Liv Little – Founder & Editor in chief gal-dem
Ibrahim Kamara – Digital Entrepreneur & Co-Founder GUAP Magazine
Jamz Supernova – DJ and Radio Presenter
Rebekah Murrell – Director and Actor
Grace Wales Bonner – Fashion Designer
Sanne Visser –Material Explorer
Isabel Adomakoh Young – Actor, Writer and Activist