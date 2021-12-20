Gypsy to be revived at Buxton International Festival

After its hit revival of A Little Night Music last year, Buxton International Festival will play host to another musical featuring creative work from Stephen Sondheim.

Gypsy, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by the late musical writer will play as part of the festival later this year.

Casting and the creative team for the show is to be revealed, with the piece following a mother who cajoles her children into showbusiness. Numbers in the piece include "Let Me Entertain You", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" and "Some People".

The show runs on dates from 7 to 24 July 2022.

A concert production of the show is running for one night only at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in late February, with seven performers playing Rose.