Greenwich + Docklands International Festival to adapt work to suit social distancing rules

Greenwich + Docklands International Festival (GDIF) will go ahead this year with new social distancing plans in place.

Artistic director Bradley Hemmings said today: "As we emerge from these difficult and socially isolated times, I believe that outdoor arts can potentially offer audiences a bridge to a new and safe-distanced world of live performance. In reimagining our plans, our primary concern has of course been the welfare of artists and audiences.

"Thanks to the resourcefulness of artists, staff and partners we are proceeding optimistically towards the 25th anniversary edition of the Festival, which whilst it will be very different to previous years, will retain at its heart the spirit of togetherness and transformation, for which GDIF has always been renowned."

The festival will include a new initiative On Your Doorstep, which sees family-friendly circus and street theatre being performed in communities around Greenwich, Woolwich, Thamesmead, North Woolwich and Eltham. Another installation, celebrating the NHS, will feature staggered opening times to allow smaller audiences to enter and explore.

Larger-scale outdoor theatre pieces will still take place, though in more isolated locations with reduced ticketed capacities and controlled entry.

The festival will run from 28 August to 12 September, with further programme details to be revealed.