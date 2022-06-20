Watch a new number from The Great British Bake Off musical ahead of world premiere

Have a listen to John Owen-Jones and Rosemary Ashe perform a duet from The Great British Bake Off – The Musical!

Created in association with the TV series' executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, the show will debut at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre on 22 July 2022.

Leading the cast will be John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) and Rosemary Ashe (The Phantom of the Opera), playing the two judges in the upcoming piece.

Jaye Jacobs (Holby City) and Scott Paige (The Addams Family) will serve as the two presenters, while the contestants will be played by Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy in the Dress), Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Damian Humbley (Local Hero), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Starlight Express), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt) and Aharon Rayner, making his professional debut.

The original score is penned by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole) and will explore the trials and tribulations of the eight bakers involved in the series. Direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh and design by Alice Power, with further creative team members to be revealed.