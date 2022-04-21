Grease in the West End - rehearsal images revealed

Rehearsal shots have been released for the West End-bound production of Grease.

The company is led by Dan Partridge (as Danny) and Olivia Moore (as Sandy), with Peter Andre (as Vince Fontaine at certain performances) and Jason Donovan (as Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June).

The cast also includes Jocasta Almgill (as Rizzo), Paul French (as Kenickie), Mary Moore (as Jan), Jake Reynolds (as Doody), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (as Marty), Damon Gould (as Sonny), Eloise Davies (as Frenchie), Jessica Croll (as Patty Simcox), Katie Lee (as Cha Cha), Ronan Burns (as Johnny Casino) and Corinna Powlesland (as Miss Lynch), with Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Ben Culleton, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Kamilla Fernandes, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Zack Guest, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles. Darren Bennett is set to play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The London production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, and features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

Grease officially opens at the Dominion Theatre on 17 May, with previews from Tuesday 3 May, and is scheduled to run until 29 October 2022. Tickets are on sale below.





Olivia Moore

© Craig Sugden

Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore

© Craig Sugden

Dan Partridge (centre) and the company of Grease

© Craig Sugden

Dan Partridge (centre) and the company of Grease

© Craig Sugden

Director Nikolai Foster (bottom right) and the company of Grease

© Craig Sugden

Jake Reynolds

© Craig Sugden

Jocasta Almgill and Paul French

© Craig Sugden

Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly and Jake Reynolds

© Craig Sugden

Paul French, Damon Gould and Noah Harrison

© Craig Sugden

Olivia Moore and Director Nikolai Foster

© Craig Sugden

Paul French (centre) and the company of Grease

© Craig Sugden

Ronan Burns (centre) and the company of Grease

© Craig Sugden