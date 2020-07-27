Government announces first portion of £1.57bn arts support package

The government has announced the first portion of funding from its £1.57bn package to support the arts through the pandemic.

A £2.25 million emergency package will prop up around 150 grassroots music venues, according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. The government, the fund will help venues at "imminent risk of collapse".

In a statement Dowden said: "Without our grassroots music venues, we wouldn't have The Beatles, Adele or Elton John. Nearly all of our globally successful music stars started out at UK clubs and live music venues - and we must make sure those organisations weather the Covid storm."

The fund will be administered by Arts Council England (ACE) and will target music venues, including a number identified by the Music Venues Trust, and give grants of up to £80,000 to help venues survive the next few months. It is expected that funding will be received by organisations within the next few weeks.

The fund, announced earlier month, will also provide relief for the performing arts and theatres, museums, heritage, galleries and independent cinemas. Further details around proposals are to be confirmed imminently, according to Dowden.