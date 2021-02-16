Good starring David Tennant postpones West End run

Good starring David Tennant has postponed its West End run.

Expected to go ahead from April, the piece has now removed its upcoming dates. The team has reassured bookers that "the production will be rescheduled to run at the Harold Pinter Theatre and will still star David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey."

C P Taylor's play was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 1981. Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.

In a message the show said: "Current ticket holders do not have to do anything right now. Their point of purchase will be in touch directly regarding the booking and existing patrons will be given priority access to the new dates before they are made available publicly."

Good has direction by Dominic Cooke, with the cast also including Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. The creative team includes designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Paul Arditti and musical director Nigel Lilley.