Godspell musical to be presented at drive-in with both live performances and pre-recorded numbers

A drive-in concert version of Godspell will be presented on Sunday 4 October.

A live successor to the online production that was streamed earlier this year, the show will feature a variety of concert performances alongside virtual renditions of the show's numbers.

Appearing live on stage are Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), and Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and more will all appear via filmed segments from their homes.

Stephen Schwartz's musical features songs such as "Day By Day", "Prepare Ye", "Turn Back O Man" and "Beautiful City".

A modern-day song-and-dance recreation of St Matthew's gospel, Godspell begins with John the Baptist gathering up followers and concludes with Jesus' crucifixion.

The concert will be held at The Drive In, just north of Walthamstow in outer London.