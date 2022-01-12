Go inside the workshop for new Lady M musical

A new video has teased the upcoming new musical Lady M.

Lady M is a sung-through reimagining of the famous tragedy, exploring the untold story and haunted past of Lady Macbeth.

It features an original score by Gina Georgio and James Beeny of Toy Soldier Productions that blends modern show tunes with elements of rap.

Workshops for the new project took place on 8 December under the direction of Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, culminating with a presentation on 22 December.

The cast was led by George Blagden (Les Misérables 2012 film), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Robert Hands (Come From Away), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) and Karl Queensborough (Hamilton), alongside Devon-Elise Johnson, Maria Graciano, Tom Hier, Sam O'Rourke, Claire Parrish and Paul Wilkins.

Further plans for the show are to be revealed.




