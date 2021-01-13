Go behind-the-scenes on new book Dear Audience, featuring portraits of stage stars

A behind-the-scenes video has been revealed for a new coffee-table book, which includes a plethora of arts individuals.

Entitled Dear Audience, the book features photos of Lucie Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cedric Neal, Lambert Jackson Productions, Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Rachel Tucker, Carl Man, Paul Taylor-Mills, Sejal Keshwala, Frances Ruffelle and so many more.

The book will also feature personalised letters, imagery and more, and is produced by Digi Creative – Sophie Ross and Danny Kaan. The company is supported by Jake Waby and Mia Alicia.

Fifteen per cent of profits will be donated to Applause For Thought – a community interest company helping bolster mental health awareness and training, with an emphasis on those in the arts and entertainment industry.

The book is available from the Dear Audience website, and you can watch the video below: