Gloria Estefan and stars celebrate opening of On Your Feet! in the West End

Stars joined Gloria and Emilio Estefan last night to celebrate the opening of On Your Feet! in London.

The musical charts the rise of the global superstars from humble origins in Cuba to worldwide chart toppers. It features songs including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You", "Oye Mi Canto" and "Dr Beat".

The piece was given a four-star review from WhatsOnStage's Alun Hood who said "On Your Feet! has charm in bucketloads".

Stars including Joe McFadden, Claire Sweeney, Kelly Holmes, Denise Van Outen and more celebrated with the cast on opening night.