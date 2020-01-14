The Glee Club full cast announced for UK tour

The full cast of The Glee Club, which tours the UK this spring, has been announced.

Joining Bill Ward (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will be Kai Owen, Joshua Hayes, Robert Jackson, Linford Johnson and Eamonn Riley.

The Glee Club tells the story of five Doncaster miners in the summer of 1962 as they prepare to put on a local gala concert and unwittingly become a music sensation. The show was first staged at the Bush Theatre in 2002 before transferring to the West End. It was revived seven years ago in Doncaster, writer Richard Cameron's hometown.

This new production of Cameron's play is directed by Out Of Joint's artistic director Kate Wasserberg. Design is by Mark Bailey, with musical direction and sound design by Dyfan Jones, lighting design by Katy Morison, associate direction by Sita Thomas and assistant direction by Gavin Joseph.

Wasserberg comments of the show: "I am proud and excited to have assembled this incredible cast to tell this story of friendship and loyalty in a changing world. The cast brings a wealth of experience and authenticity to the project and we all share a love of Richard's beautiful play. I look forward to joyous rehearsals and a fantastic show with classic songs from the 1950s, lots of laughter, and wonderful performances from these fine actors."

The show will open at Cast, Doncaster on 28 February before playing in Harrogate, Mold, Lichfield, Malvern, Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds, Newcastle, Guildford, Oldham, Leeds and York. It will transfer to London's Kiln Theatre 4 to 27 June.