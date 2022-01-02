Giovanna Fletcher suffers on-stage injury during 2.22 A Ghost Story

Giovanna Fletcher, currently starring in the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated play 2.22 A Ghost Story, has been forced to temporarily withdraw from the West End show following an onstage injury.

Fletcher said in a statement on Instagram: "Not quite how I imagined ending 2021 and starting the 2022, but there we go…

"I somehow managed to roll over on my ankle mid-show on Thursday. The big crunch I heard and subsequent pain have brought me to this new accessory [a fracture boot].

"Needless to say I'm missing from @222aghoststory at the moment. To say I'm devastated not to be there is an understatement and at this point I think my heart hurts far more than my ankle.

"I'm resting up and doing all I can to be back on stage with Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley and Elliot Cowan ASAP, but in the meantime I'm delighted that audiences get to see the wonderful Rhiannon Handy shine as Jenny.

"I feel so lucky to be part of such a supportive company (cast, crew, FOH and production) who've done all they can to help, and can't wait to return soon!"

Handy will continue in the role for the time being, with Fletcher to set a return date.