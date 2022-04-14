Gina Beck joins But I'm A Cheerleader musical world premiere

Gina Beck (she/her, Wicked, South Pacific) will be joining the cast of But I'm A Cheerleader.

The hit show, which received a warm review from WhatsOnStage, will continue at the Turbine Theatre until 8 May 2022. It is based on Jamie Babbit's cult classic Lionsgate motion picture, which features a screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson.

This stage version, previously seen at the Turbine as part of the venue's MTFestUK in 2019, has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin (he/him), music by Andrew Abrams (he/him) and direction by Tania Azevedo (she/her).

Musical direction and orchestrations are by Josh Sood (he/him) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her) and set and costume design by David Shields (he/him). Lighting is by Martha Godfrey (they/them) and sound design by Christ Whybrow (he/him).

Beck will play Mary Brown, taking over from Tiffany Graves in the role. It runs through to 8 May 2022.