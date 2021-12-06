Giles Terera presents Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal Q&A session at Victoria Palace Theatre

Giles Terera is returning to the Victoria Palace Theatre tomorrow.

The Olivier Award-winning star of Hamilton, originating the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production, will be participating in an exclusive Q&A session to promote his book, Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal.

The event will be hosted by actor and musician Jon Robyns and joining Terera on stage will be fellow original cast members from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. Following the Q&A, there will also be a book signing opportunity.

Tickets to the event, which begins at 12 noon tomorrow, cost £18, including a hardback copy of the book and a £10 charitable donation.