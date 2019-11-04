Ghost Quartet: the cast and creative team at the opening of the Boulevard Theatre

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals with the cast and crew of Ghost Quartet, the first production to open at the new Boulevard Theatre in Soho.

Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon and Zubin Varla perform Dave Malloy's production, a song cycle about stories themselves – how we tell them, how we hear them, and how they evolve, intertwine and draw us in.

Bill Buckhurst directs, with musical direction and supervision by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound design by David Gregory and casting by Will Burton. The show's writer Malloy received a Tony Award nomination for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.

London's newest theatre is led by Fawn James – director of Soho Estates – and artistic director Rachel Edwards. It opened its doors to the public for the first time on 24 October, as previews for Ghost Quartet began.