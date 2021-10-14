Gatsby: The Musical to run at Southwark Playhouse this Christmas

The hit Gatsby musical will have a full run at Southwark Playhouse in December.

The show is based on F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, though here with the focus placed on the character of Daisy rather than the titular maverick, who lives in an opulent yet lovelorn '20s New York.

Writer and Director Linnie Reedman said today: "Gatsby has become, over the years, synonymous with glamour, glitz and parties. What a lot of people forget, however, is that the 'Roaring Twenties' came immediately after a World War. And a global pandemic. It was a period of upheaval and great change. I think the story of a crushed American dreamed, juxtaposed against individual hope and optimism is essentially pertinent today…"

The piece has original compositions by Joe Evans, with lighting by Dominic Warwick, choreography by Chris Whittaker, costumes by Belle Mundi and stage management by Edie Fitt-Martin. The production is still to announce its full cast and creative team.

The piece runs from 8 December to 8 January 2021.