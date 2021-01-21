Gallery: Pixar versions of your favourite stage stars

There's this rather fun new tool called ToonMe that's doing the rounds at the moment, transforming people into Pixar creations.

We had a whirl with some stage stars – be sure to book for these shows for their eagerly anticipated returns!









Waitress – Lucie Jones, Laura Baldwin, Marisha Wallace and David Hunter





Pretty Woman – Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac





Frozen – Samantha Barks, Steph McKeon, Obioma Ugoala, Oliver Ormson and Danielle Fiamanya





Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Noah Thomas, Hiba Elchikhe and Layton Williams

Layton Williams







Six – Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Natalie Paris and Alexia Mcintosh





Dear Evan Hansen – Sam Tutty





Cinderella – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt





& Juliet – Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage and Melanie La Barrie





Ian McKellen (just, because)