Gal Gadot joins live-action Snow White musical movie with tunes by Pasek and Paul

Gal Gadot is set to play the evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action musical version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Gadot (Wonder Woman) will join Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the upcoming Disney flick, which will have new music (building upon the 1938 classics) by none other than Dear Evan Hansen composers Pasek and Paul, who also oversaw The Greatest Showman.

Marc Webb will direct, though a release date for the piece, which follows a fruit-loving young heroine as she's cursed by a poisoned apple, is to be revealed.

It's based on the Grimm fairytale and marks another Disney classic that has made its way from 2D animation into the live-action world, after Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Dumbo, The Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, with the likes of Pinocchio also in the works.

Dear Evan Hansen's Marc Platt is producing.