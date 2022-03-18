Further names added to all-star Sondheim concert

Further names have joined the all-star Sondheim concert taking place at the Sondheim Theatre.

Anna-Jane Casey, Julian Ovenden, Rob Brydon, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Rob Houchen and Gary Wilmot have joined the line-up of previously revealed Michael Ball, Petula Clark, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Bonnie Langford, Damien Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Clive Rowe, Imelda Staunton and Hannah Waddingham. According to producers, Adrian Lester is no longer able to take part.

Having sold out at rapid speeds, the production is said to be exploring alternative ways to experience the show, with details to be revealed. Cameras may be involved in some fashion.

Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman will stage the one-night-only show, which has choreography by Stephen Mear, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, project design by George Reeve, set design by Matt Kinley, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter with the evening produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

A 26-piece orchestra will be conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo for the event, which will run at the Shaftesbury Avenue theatre on Tuesday 3 May 2022.

Set to feature a cast of around 30 major West End and Broadway stars, the event will raise funds for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation (established under the writer's will), which assists emerging writers, and musicians.