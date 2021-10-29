Further cast for Gypsy musical concert revival revealed

Further casting has been unveiled for the upcoming concert production of Gypsy – which sees five performers take on the role of Rose.

The 1959 show, which originally starred Ethel Merman, sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "If Momma Was Married".

The seven Roses will be Tracie Bennett (Follies), Nicola Hughes (Fairview), Keala Settle (The Greateest Showman), Rebecca Lock (Curtains), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and Sally Ann Triplett (Piaf).

Joining them will be Laura Pitt-Pulford as Louise, Carly Mercedes Dyer as June and Christopher Howell as Herbie.

The evening will see a 26-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith. Further cast is to be revealed.

The concert will take place on 21 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.