Further casting announced for The Boy Friend at Menier Chocolate Factory

Further casting has been announced for The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Tom Bales (Alphonse), Ryan Carter (Pierre), Chloe Goodliffe (Nancy), Matthew Ives (Pépé), Bethany Huckle (Lolita), Emily Langham (Fay), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie), Annie Southall (Dulcie), Peter Nash (Marcel) and Robert Portal (Percival Brown) will play alongside Janie Dee (Follies), Adrian Edmondson (Twelfth Night), Amara Okereke (Oklahoma!), Tiffany Graves (The Wild Party), Issy Van Randwyck (A Little Night Music), Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Jack Butterworth (Hamilton).

With Matthew White as director, choreography and associate direction is by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.

The production will run from 22 November to 7 March, with an opening night on 3 December.