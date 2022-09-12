Further cast announced for Beauty and the Beast live special

Further casting is set for the Beauty and the Beast special broadcast!

Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, and Rita Moreno will join H.E.R. in ABC's animated/live-action hybrid event, which will air on Thursday 15 December, before being released on streaming platforms the next day.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the special will feature live performances woven through the original animated film.

As previously announced, H.E.R. will play Belle, while Groban, Henry, and Moreno join her as the Beast, Gaston and the Narrator respectively.

Jon M Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. Further casting is still to be announced for the evening, which will be taped in front of a live audience.

Beauty and the Beast has songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. It is currently playing in the West End ahead of some additional tour stops across the UK and Ireland.