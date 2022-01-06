Further Camelot concert cast confirmed

More cast has been unveiled for Camelot in concert.

The new faces will be joining Ramin Karimloo, Bradley Jaden and Lucy St Louis in the staging of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot for one night only. The event will feature a full orchestra performing hit tunes such as "I Loved You Once in Silence" and "Camelot".

Julie Atherton (Avenue Q) will play Morgan Le Fey, while Ivano Turco ( Cinderella) takes the role of Mordred. Also appearing are Newtion Matthews (BKLYN) as Merlyn, and Georgi Mottram (Walk The Line) as Nimue.

The show, which depicts one of the most famous love triangles in literary history, runs on 6 February 2022, co-produced by Cuffe and Taylor and Lambert Jackson.

The production will be supported with the 35-strong Trinity Laban Musical Theatre Ensemble.