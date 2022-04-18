Funny Girl revival – first look at Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo and more

Funny Girl, now on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, has released brand-new production photos, featuring Beanie Feldstein and the stars of the Michael Mayer-helmed revival.

Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage and came to be one of the most beloved performers in history. She's joined by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs Rose Brice.

Also featured in the cast are Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Rounding out the ensemble are Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Leslie Blake Walker, and Julie Benko.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Listen to the show's sitzprobe here:

Debra Cardona (Mrs Meeker), Toni DiBuono (Mrs Strakosh), Jane Lynch (Mrs Rosie Brice), and Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan)

© Matthew Murphy

Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein, and Jared Grimes

© Matthew Murphy

Leslie Flesner, Afra Hines, Beanie Feldstein (Fanny Brice), and Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein) in a scene from Funny Girl

© Matthew Murphy

Feldstein (center) and the cast of Funny Girl

© Matthew Murphy