Funny Girl cast album with Lea Michele to be released tomorrow

A new Broadway cast recording of Funny Girl, led by current stars Lea Michele, Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes, will be digitally released on Friday, November 18 via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The album, which is expected to be released as a hardcopy on January 20, 2023, will feature the classic score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. Funny Girl's original book is by Isobel Lennart, with revisions by Harvey Fierstein. This new revival is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel.

In addition to the aforementioned Michele, Feldshuh, Karimloo, and Grimes, the album will feature Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Debra Cardona, Toni DiBuono, Martin Moran, Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Barbara Tirrell, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Funny Girl opened in the spring of 2022, with a cast originally led by Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch. Neither Feldstein nor Lynch will be featured on this recording.