Full casting for sea-side Jesus Christ Superstar confirmed

Complete casting has been revealed for the sea-side Jesus Christ Superstar.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, which was first staged in the West End 50 years ago this year, provides a twist on the classic biblical tale of Christ's crucifixion.

The show will be staged as part of the Frinton Summer Theatre season, taking place in a 320-seat marquee next to the sea front. Its running dates are from 19 August to 4 September.

Joining the previously announced Tim Rogers (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jesus, with Hugh Maynard (Miss Saigon) as Judas are Rebecca Birch as Mary, Oliver Mawdsley as Peter, Joseph Riley as Simon, Jad Habchi as Caiaphas, Clive Brill as Herod, Joey Zerpa-Falcon as Pilate, Michael Baxter as Annas with the ensemble composed of Hannah McPherson, Samuelle Durojaiye and Claire-Marie Hall. The musical director is Steven Edis.