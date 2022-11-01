Full cast for A Streetcar Named Desire with Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Lydia Wilson announced

Complete casting has been revealed for the Almeida's upcoming stage revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Running at the north London venue from 10 December to 4 February, the show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall (who oversaw the record-breaking Cabaret revival running in the West End).

Joining the previously revealed Paul Mescal (Normal People), Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke), Dwane Walcott (Machinal) and Lydia Wilson (Walden) will be Eduardo Ackerman (making his professional stage debut), Ralph Davis (Much Ado About Nothing), Janet Etuk (I, Joan), Gabriela García (West Side Story), Tom Penn (Midnight Movie) and Jabez Sykes (Rock/Paper/Scissors).

Tennessee Williams' play follows a fractious family reunion in New Orleans, where two sisters come face to face for the first time in many years.

The creative team also features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume design by Merle Hensel, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Angus MacRae and casting by Julia Horan.