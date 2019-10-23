Sandi Toksvig's Christmas at the (Snow) Globe announces cast at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the full cast for Christmas at the (Snow) Globe, written and directed by Sandi and Jenifer Toksvig.

With design by Carlie Cridlan, the cast will include Chris Jarman who was part of the original London and Broadway cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and part of the original London cast for The Book of Mormon and The Lion King. Jarman will be joined by comedian Sindhu Vee, Becky Barry, Stella Duffy, Tony Jayawardena, David Perkins, Mary Price O'Connor, Sophie Trott and Louise Voce, as well as both Sandi and Jenifer Toksvig and London's LGBT+ classical choir, The Fourth Choir.

Christmas at the (Snow) Globe will play from 19 to 23 December and will feature integrated BSL and a touch and scent tour for visually impaired patrons ahead of the audio described performance on Saturday 21 December. The show also invites audiences to bring a new children's book for under the 13-foot Christmas tree that will stand on the Globe stage, donated by the Embassy of Denmark, London. Books will be donated to children's charities across Southwark.