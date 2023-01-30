Full cast joining Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in Parade on Broadway announced

Full casting is set for the upcoming Broadway revival of Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond as Leo and Lucille Frank.

Parade is written by Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry, and co-conceived by Harold Prince. It recounts the true story of a Jewish businessman who is ostracised and falsely convicted of a crime in Georgia.

The Broadway revival, which originated last autumn at New York City Center, is directed by Michael Arden, with Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Susan Hilferty (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Sven Ortel (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Tom Murray (music director/conductor), and Kimberlee Wertz (music coordinator).

The 33-strong cast will include Alex Joseph Grayson as Jim Conley, Sean Allan Krill as Governor Slaton, Howard McGillin as Old Soldier/Judge Roan, Paul Alexander Nolan as Hugh Dorsey, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Britt Craig, Kelli Barrett as Mrs Phagan, Courtnee Carter as Angela, Eddie Cooper as Newt Lee, Erin Rose Doyle as Mary Phagan, Manoel Felciano as Tom Watson, Danielle Lee Greaves as Minnie McKnight, Douglas Lyons as Riley, Jake Pederson as Frankie Epps, Florrie Bagel as Nurse, Stacie Bono as Sally Slaton, Max Chernin as Mr Turner, Emily Rose DeMartino as Essie, Christopher Gurr as Luther Rosser/Mr Peavy, Beth Kirkpatrick as Nina, Ashlyn Maddox as Monteen, Sophia Manicone as Iola, William Michals as Decetive Starnes, Jackson Teeley as Officer Ivey, and Charlie Webb as Young Soldier.

The swings are Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Parade will play at Broadway's Bernard B Jacobs Theatre with previews starting Tuesday, 21 February ahead of a Thursday 16 March official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through to Sunday 6 August.