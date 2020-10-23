Full cast announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie's return

Full casting has been revealed for the re-opening of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which will kickstart performances next month at the Apollo Theatre.

Appearing in the piece will be Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge and Phil Nicol as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. The cast also includes Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zion Battles (Levi), Ebony Clarke (Swing), Marlon G. Day (Jamie's Dad), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), Brian James Leys (understudy), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Harriet Payne (Bex), Jordan Ricketts (Dean Paxton), Rachel Seiran (Fatimah) and Joe Wolstenholme (Swing).

The show is part of venue owner Nimax's plans to re-open all of its spaces safely and securely, with audiences abiding by social distancing guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission. The cast will be tested for Covid every 48 hours, with eight shows a week for audiences.

Find out more about the production's plans and dates here.