Frozen 3 officially in the works at Disney

It's official – audiences will be heading back to Arendelle for a third Frozen outing.

The news was confirmed last night at a major Disney event that saw the company commit to future projects (and some serious restructuring), with the company making big savings over the coming years.

The Frozen franchise has been a serious box office draw for the House of Mouse, with the most recent Frozen 2 making $1.45bn at the box office. That's before the deluge of merchandise and theme park revenue is included.

No more information about Frozen III has been revealed at this stage, though star Josh Gad has already confirmed his presence, saying he is "excited to head back...into the Unknown." Further casting is to be confirmed.

