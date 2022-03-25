Jordan Luke Gage, Frances Mayli McCann, Trevor Dion Nicholas and more to star in Frank & Friends

A host of West End stars have been confirmed to join celebrated composer Frank Wildhorn on stage next month.

The event (rescheduled from 16 January) marks the first time Wildhorn will be bringing his show Frank & Friends to London and joining him for the occasion is a starry cast that includes Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton), Natalie McQueen (9 to 5), John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables), Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt), Natalie May Paris (Six), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde) and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), alongside the Arts Ed Choir.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live, the concert promises show tune renditions from the Wildhorn back catalogue, which includes musicals like Bonnie and Clyde, Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Wonderland and Dracula, alongside selections of his work from the jazz and pop genres, such as Whitney Houston's "Where Do Broken Hearts Go".

Frank & Friends – The Music of Frank Wildhorn will be held at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 17 April 2022 at 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale below.